Mumbai parents wants politicians to know that they are a large votebank

A national meeting is being organised between Feb 18-19 to remind politicians that parents are a large votebank that needs to be catered to

Parents are exerting their influence and reminding the candidates that they are a large votebank. Ahead of elections, with the aim to find space in parties' agenda, Parents of Private School of Maharashtra (POPSOM) -- a parents' organisation fighting against commercialisation in school and financial exploitation -- is holding a national meeting of all parents' associations. To be held in Mumbai on February 18-19, it hopes to voice issues of parents.

In the recent past, there have been increasing complaints on how parents are being exploited financially at the hands of schools through exorbitant fees and other capitation charges. According to parents, even thought the Fee Regulation Act was passed, the implementation has serious lacunae with the absence of a competent authority to run the system. They also allege a nexus between managements, government authorities and politicians.

"Commercialisation of education is very important issue. Even our PM is saying 'Padhega India Toh Badhega India' but there are no policies in favour of parents. But parents, who constitute one of the biggest votebank, hardly get a mention in any politician's agenda," said Anubha Sahai, president of POPSOM.

Milind Tulaskar, parent from Dadar's Indian Education Society School, said, “The fee hike was not adhering to the Fee Regulation Act provisions. But the management moved court. Now, we hope to add pressure on authorities with this upcoming meeting.”