Mumbai Photos: Day 1 at Lalbaugh Cha Raja

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturti in Mumbai is synonymous with Lalbaug Cha Raja. If you have not visited this pandal yet, here’re images of what the festivities looked like on day one.

The Mandal is celebrating its 84th year and it seems like they are getting better at hosting the Raja.

People thronged the venue on Day 1

Day 1 was the Mukh Darshan of this year's murti and saw hundreds of devotees visiting the pandal

Here's a close up of the Lalbaugh Cha Raja