Pianist Karan Joseph suicide: Post-mortem cites multiple injuries as cause of death



Karan Joseph

A day after Karan Joseph jumped from the 12th storey of Concorde Apartments in Bandra West, his post-mortem was performed at Cooper Hospital yesterday. The preliminary report suggests that he died due to multiple fractures with injuries to vital organs. Samples will be sent for forensic examination to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol or drug.

“There are multiple internal and visible injuries on the body of deceased and no physical assault mark was found. As per the initial post-mortem report, the body was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. However, further details will become clear only after the blood analysis report arrives,” said an official from the post-mortem department at Cooper Hospital.

