Mumbai Police: No entry to loners sans ID onboard ferries

After a recent suicide attempt by a passenger on a boat near the Gateway of India, the police have directed ferry owners to disallow lone individuals without a proper ID onboard. Officers said the alleged attempt 15 days back compelled them to take this decision, as they struggled to identify the rescued man. Ferry owners, however, said the move came two months back as 2-3 people had tried to commit suicide from a ferry.



Single travellers taking ferries between Gateway of India and Alibaug will have to produce an ID. Representation pic

ID, please!

There are regular ferry rides between Gateway of India and Elephanta, Mandwa (Alibaug). The first leaves Gateway at 7.45 am and the last at 8.15 pm. Boats from Elephanta start at 9 am, with the last leaving at 3.20 pm.

"This has been going on for two months as 2-3 people tried to commit suicide from a boat," said a ticket seller at the Gateway of India. "In the absence of an ID card, we don't issue tickets to single travellers."

Points of view

"This rule is not only illegal, but also detrimental to the image of India, particularly Mumbai and Elephanta Island, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site," said activist Gajanan Khergamker. "It can be challenged as a violation of Article 19 (D) of the Indian Constitution that guarantees access to citizens across the country."

DCP (zone I) Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma said, "We have not restricted any tourists or commuters, but we are keeping a record of commuters for safety and security."