Mumbai police arrest 24 bikers racing on the Eastern Express Highway

Representational picture

The Pant Nagar police arrested 24 bikers in their early 20s for racing on Eastern Express Highway early on Sunday for rash driving.

The youths were booked under and negligent under Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A police officer told Times of India, "During a nakabandi at Kamraj Nagar between 2am and 5am, we saw 24 bikers racing in groups on the Eastern Express Highway. We signalled them to stop, but they took a U-turn and started riding against the traffic. We chased and caught all of them."

Mumbai Police have been conducting nakabandis to curb the menace of bike racing.

In October last year, a mid-day photographer caught a group of young bikers perform dangerous stunts, and without helmets on the Bandra to Govandi stretch at 12.30 am. In the same month, a video went viral on social media showing a biker performing some dangerous stunts at the famous Marine Drive stretch in Mumbai. The biker was seen switching between stunts while driving his bike at a high speed on the road alongwith the ongoing traffic.

Apart from Marine Drive, another 'racing' track is Bandra Reclamation east bound stretch that starts after the sealink towards the Western Express Highway.