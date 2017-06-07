Mumbai police arrest 29-year-old in 'family business' of drug peddling

Representational Pic

The JJ Marg Police have arrested a 29-year-old with 30 gm of cocaine. The man's father was an infamous peddler in his time and the accused chose to follow him in the peddling business.

The accused has been identified as Usman Abdul Kadar Sheikh alias Sonu (29). Usman lives in Garib Nawaz building, Dongri. Usman's father, Kadar Pehlwan, too, was a drug peddler. After he passed away two years ago, Usman took over the business.

"Earlier, Usman used to peddle from his flat, but after repeated raids on his house, he stopped," said a senior police officer. "A few months ago, a Nigerian who had visited his house to buy cocaine was caught by the JJ Marg Police. Ever since, we kept a close watch on his movements," the officer said.

On Monday, JJ Marg cops got information that Usman would be coming to Babula Tank, to hand over some drugs to a peddler. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Usman was arrested. "We are searching for the network of peddlers to whom he sold drugs as well as the source of the drugs," another officer said. He has been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.