Mumbai police arrest nine who posed as RBI staff to cheat traders of crores

Accused said they knew RBI staff who would help exchange old currency with new notes

The Charkop police have arrested two absconding accused who allegedly cheated two traders by pretending to know RBI officers, who would exchange defunct currency notes. The police have recovered around Rs. 1.07 core from them.

The men, who were arrested on Sunday, have been identified as Bali alias Baliram Ghante (29), a resident of Malwani gate no 7, and Anand Shethy (29), an Ola cab driver, who lives in Charkop.

Police sources said, after the incident, the two accused had been hiding in Karnataka. On Sunday night, both the accused surrendered at Charkop police station along with the cash. They were produced in court on Monday and remanded in three days police custody. The police are now trying to recover the rest of the cash from them.