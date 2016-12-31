Mumbai police arrest two for sexually assaulting minors

In one case, which took place at Colaba, an inebriated man sexually attacked his daughter in the absence of his wife. In the other, which took place in Dharavi, the accused spiked the girl's drink before raping her

In one case, the accused is the father of the victim, while in the other, which took place in Dharavi, the accused spiked the drink of the girl before raping her.

As per the Dharavi police, a 39-year-old father raped his 14-year-old daughter between 12.30 am and 8 am, in the absence of her mother. The police have said that the father was inebriated at the time of the incident.

The incident came to light after the daughter informed her mother about the rape. She then contacted the police and filed a complaint at the Dharavi police station.

In another case in Cuffe Parade, the police arrested 32-year-old Kailash Raut for raping a 14-year-old girl for four days in September, after spiking her coffee. The crime came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant.

The cops have charged the father and Raut under Section 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the IPC, along with various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.