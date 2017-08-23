Mumbai police arrests ex-hockey player's wife for killing him



Apaiyya Chenanda



The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested the wife of a former hockey player for allegedly killing him at their residence in suburban Malad on Saturday. Apaiyya Chenanda (52) was found dead with stab wounds on Saturday afternoon.



A senior official said Chenanda and his wife Amita had engaged in a scuffle on the day of the incident, apparently over some old dispute. Following the complaint lodged by the couple's son, police had registered a case of murder. "We arrested Amita this afternoon after she was discharged from hospital where she was admitted after she suffered injuries in the scuffle with her husband," the official said.



She will be produced before court tomorrow, he said. "It seems some old dispute between the two was the provocation for the killing. However, the details will come to the fore during the investigation," the official added.



Chenanda had played for Air India, Tata teams during his career.

