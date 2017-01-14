Mumbai police asks BCCI to pay Rs 1.20 crore for 'bandobast'

The Mumbai police has written a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), asking it to pay R1.20 crore towards security provided for two matches played between India and England recently. The department had provided 400 security staff for each of the matches held on January 10 and 12.

Speaking to mid-day, deputy CP Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma said, “We wrote a letter to BCCI and CCI on January 9 for depositing the money.” However, game development officer, BCCI, Ratnakar Shetty said, “I am not aware of any such letter.” As per sources, BCCI had written a letter to the government asking it not to charge for security arrangements, as the matches were only warm-up ones. Suresh Bafna, cricket secretary of CCI said, “We haven’t received any letter from the police. The BCCI takes all responsibility for security arrangements.”

Meanwhile, police sources said they have attached a copy of the government resolutions (GR) with the letter. The GR mentions that money for police ‘bandobast’ would have to be sent to the joint managing director, Maharashtra Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited, within a month of the event.