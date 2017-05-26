Mumbai police bust high-profile sex-cum-blackmail racket on WhatsApp

Crime branch officials have busted a high-profile online sex-cum-blackmail racket in the suburbs. While the police have rescued a woman, the pimp involved in the alleged racket is absconding.

Unit 9 of the crime branch learnt of a WhatsApp number, which was being used to lure men, and later blackmail them.

On tracing the number, a police official, under the guise of a prospective client, chatted with one of the pimps at length. After fixing the rate for the girl - anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh - the pimp asked him to meet at a room in a five-star hotel.

On Tuesday, the police sent across a fake client, who arrived at room no. 207 and rescued the girl.

Three mobile phones were recovered from her. From the video footage in the phone, the police learnt that clips were shot of the client and the sex worker. "These videos were recorded without the knowledge of customers, and were used for black mailing them," said one officer.

The police are still on the lookout for the pimp involved in the racket. A case has been registered against him under IPC sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), IT Act 66C (identity theft) and relevant sections of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.