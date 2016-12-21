Mumbai police cracks down on rash riding at three spots

Marine Drive, Kherwadi and Bandra Reclamation to be under tight scrutiny, especially during the weekends



Police personnel pull over bikers near the Vakola bridge on Western Express Highway on Monday night

Tightening its scrutiny in the wake of Sunday’s tragic accident in which a 22-year-old youth was killed at Bandra Reclamation by an allegedly racing biker, the Mumbai Police is planning to undertake a massive crackdown against the menace of rash riding on Marine Drive, Kherwadi and Bandra Reclamation. These stretches are notorious for performance stunts in the dead of the night and on weekends.

Errant motorists will be dealt strictly, the police officers have warned.

“We generally conduct nakabandis and fine errant riders near Bandra Reclamation. We also seize bikes and call youngsters’ parents to counsel them,” said an officer from Bandra police station.

Police sources said bikers who race in groups usually assemble at Marine Drive, Kherwadi and Bandra Reclamation on weekends.

“We have tightened scrutiny at checkpoints and have stationed barricades at these spots,” said a source.

On Sunday night, a biker crashed into Abhijeet Gurav, who was waiting for his friend to return from answering the call of nature in Bandra Reclamation. Gurav was flung onto the busy, came under the wheels of another biker and died.

The police cracked down on erring motorists on the Western Express Highway on Monday night and fined around 50 bikers for traffic violations.