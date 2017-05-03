Mumbai police demand brain mapping test of Bulgarian involved in ATM card cloning racket





Desperate to extract vital information from the Bulgarian national who was arrested in the international ATM card cloning racket, officials from the cyber police station have sought the court's permission for a brain mapping test on the non-cooperative foreigner.

The man, Milko Angalo (45), has, however, refused consent for the test. The law does not permit brain-mapping tests without the person's consent. Facts that emerge during brain-mapping cannot be used as evidence, but investigators can use it to give direction to their probe.

Angalo, who was arrested on April 14, is suspected to be part of an international syndicate that steals credit and debit card data through skimmers in one country and misuses the data by preparing duplicate cards to withdraw money in another country. Angalo was arrested after a case was reported by a leading south Mumbai bank that captured a golden card, which he had tried to use.

From his Andheri flat, the police recovered 235 blank ATM cards, a laptop, three mobile phones, eight ATM cards, three hard disks, four dongles, one pen drive and Rs 69,900 in cash. Cops found that Angalo had stolen data of ATM cards of hundreds of Chinese nationals. The data was to be used to clone cards and withdraw money. Angalo is, however, tight-lipped about others involved in the scam. The cops even roped in translators to speak to him, without success.