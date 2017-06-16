Mumbai police finally nab rape accused after 6-month hunt



Shaikh Naver, the accused

After chasing a youth for six months, the Nehru Nagar police finally managed to arrest the 24-year-old from a district in Bihar on Tuesday. The man, accused of raping a minor, has been identified as Shaikh Naver, who does odds jobs for a living.

According to the police, in December last year, Shaikh started stalking a girl. He lured her with games on his mobile phone and they soon became friends. In January, he called her to his house with the promise of showing her some new games. However, when the girl arrived, he forced himself on her. Sources said he continued to do this for a while.

One day, when the girl's family heard her talking over the phone to someone. When they asked her about it, she broke down and revealed everything. They then approached the police and filed a complaint.

Sub-inspector Subhash Rathod said when Naver learnt of the FIR, he fled from Mumbai.

In the past six months, he used more than 25 SIM cards to avoid arrest.