Mumbai police has plans to protect Marine Drive against vehicle terror attacks

The Mumbai Police has asked the BMC to place barriers along the 3.6 km long Marine Drive promenade so that vehicles such as cars, bikes and trucks cannot access it. The civic body is contemplating on the raising the promenade for this purpose. Such a precaution seems to be the need for the hour following the recent vehicle terror attacks that happened in Europe, the most recent of which happened in Spain in which several pedestrians were killed.

Hundreds of Mumbaikars come to the iconic Marine Drive promenade, Mumbai's most famous waterfront, especially on weekends.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Deven Bharati has confirmed that police wrote to the state government in order to ensure barriers are created so that vehicles don't enter the Marine Drive promenade. He also added that BMC Chief Ajoy Mehta has also been contacted regarding the matter.

BMC officials had a choice between either raising the height of the Marine Drive promenade or installing bollards. But, they decided to go with the former option since bollards might spoil the view of the sea.

BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has stated that he is entertaining both options but the final call rests with the Heritage Committee. Furthermore, sources at the BMC have said plans are in motion to secure waterfronts across Mumbai.

Vehicles accessing Marine Drive promenade has been a predominant problem for the residents. There have been illegal bike races taking place late in the night, which has irked many. Also, due to the promenade being in the same height as the road, vehicles are able to easily access it.

The move has been welcomed by former Mumbai police commissioners Arup Patnaik and MN Singh, who said this is an important security measure for the city. MN Singh even cited the Worli Sea Face as a good example where the promenade is raised in a way which makes it difficult for vehicles to access it.

