Mumbai Police nab thief who exchanged stolen mobile phones for drugs



Rashid Khan

The Kasturba Marg police have arrested a mobile thief who allegedly used to buy drugs in exchange for cellphones that he robbed from college students and others.

Assistant Inspector Bharat Ghone and his team from Kasturba Marg police station caught the accused yesterday with the help of CCTV footage. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody. An associate he worked with is absconding.

Police sources identified the arrested accused as Rashid Piru Khan (23), a resident of Daulat Nagar in Dahisar East.

According to police sources, Khan and his associate stole a smartphone from an 18-year-old student, Raj Zalwadia, after assaulting him outside Borivli station on February 24.



CCTV footage of Rashid Khan that helped the cops nab him

Zalwadia, a resident of Devipada, Borivli East, and an FYJC student of Nirmala College in Kandivli, filed a complaint at the Kasturba Marg police station.

The police started an investigation and from nearby CCTV cameras got an image of the accused.

During inquiry, Rashid revealed that he was a drug addict and robbed people to fund his habit.