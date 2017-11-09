Mumbai Police pays tribute to canine copy Ruby in a heartfelt video

Mumbai police on Wednesday paid a tribute to its sniffer dog 'Ruby', who lost her fight with cancer after being in service for over seven years. On Twitter, the Mumbai tweeted an emotional video and wrote, "Remembering our star, Ruby, whose contributions to the department are 'impawssible' to match! #RIPRuby."

Ruby laid to rest by Mumbai Police

Ruby had joined the police's bomb disposal squad in June 2009. She had played major role in detecting around 41 cases during her stint with the squad. "One of her major detections was a brutal murder case in Khar East in 2015, in which she helped us to reach culprits by just smelling a slipper," police said in a video posted on its official Twitter handle, in honour of Ruby.

Ruby was suffering from carcinoma, a kind of cancer. She had undergone an operation in February and was provided radiotherapy treatment for six times to overcome the deadly decease, a senior police official said.

The Doberman was laid to rest with state honours at the hospital on Sunday evening in the presence of senior Mumbai Crime Branch officers and the entire unit of the city police dog squad.

Sanjay Saxena, joint commissioner of police, crime, said, "She was one of the best dogs in the squad. Her death is a huge loss." When contacted, her handler Navnit More said, "We are extremely sad that she is no more with us. The entire squad will miss her."

Watch Mumbai Police's tribute here...

Twitterati paid rich tributes to the hero canine cop

@CPMumbaiPolice There are a lot More Deserving Humans that need Saluting . Which you never do ! You Prefer saluting Pets, Pawns and Dogs ! Probably you are so accustomed to being Pets yourself of the Political Class .... — process (@viral_bee) November 9, 2017

You are my hero Mumbai Police! — Srishti bakshi (@BakshiSrishti) November 9, 2017

STOP MAKING ME CRY GODDAMIT — Nidtendo (@Grammatizator) November 9, 2017

@9GAG this video shows the funeral of Ruby, one of the best dogs of Mumbai Police hope she gets the appropriate coverage — Chandan Prasad (@chandanprasad) November 9, 2017

We all Indians Salute Ruby and Mumbai Police for their exemplary courage and service to the nation. Jai hind!#RIPRuby — Dhruvil V. Purani (@Dhruvil99Dp) November 8, 2017

Doberman pride salute ruby — Indian (@srikz2386) November 8, 2017

We Mumbaikars salute Ruby for his contribution. Jai Hind. Vande Mataram.

Respect and love for Ruby! <3 — Rishabh Dagur (@RishabhDagur) November 8, 2017