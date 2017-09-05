Mumbai police readies to take charge of Ganpati visarjan

Over 40,000 policemen, 3,600 traffic cops, 12 SRPF companies, 1 rapid action force team and BDDS and QRTs would be deployed across the city



Special security arrangements have been made for Lalbaug Cha Raja's visarjan yatra

As Mumbai prepares for the final day of Ganpati visarjan, what remains to be seen is how well the police handle the big day. According to sources, more than 4,000 big idols and over 23,000 small idols are likely to be immersed at 119 visarjan spots of the city, including the major chowpattys namely Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Mahim and Versova.

To manage the crowd at these places, 134 watch towers have been erected on beaches. More than 40,000 policemen, 3,600 traffic cops, 12 SRPF companies, 1 rapid action force team and BDDS and quick response teams would be deployed across the city. The police have also formed special groups of women cops, who would roam about in crowded places in plain clothes, to keep a check on incidents of eve-teasing and molestation.

Speaking to mid-day, Rashmi Karandikar, DCP and Mumbai police spokesperson, said, "We will use our strong surveillance network of 5,000 CCTV cameras and drones at various immersion spots to keep a check on suspicious activities. Action will be taken accordingly."

Managing traffic

The traffic police have also chalked out a plan to minimise traffic jams on Tuesday. Nearly 53 roads have been blocked, 54 roads have been made one way and 99 spots have been declared no-parking zones.

Help at hand

>> Citizens can send messages to seek help on two mobile numbers issued by the city police - 7738133133 and 7738144144.

>> They can also reach out to the Mumbai police by dialing 100 or through the twitter handle @Mumbaipolice