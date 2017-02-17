Mumbai Police responds to woman's tweet about receiving 15 porn clips

The Mumbai police force is trying to trace a person, who allegedly sent over 15 porn clips and photos to a woman on her cellphone. The incident came to light after the woman complained about the issue on the city police’s Twitter page. An FIR is likely to be registered in the case by today evening, the police said.

The woman (name withheld), who lives in the suburbs and works as an animal activist, tweeted to the Mumbai police late last night about how an unknown person was harassing her. She also uploaded screenshots of the porn clips, photos and texts messages, even forwarding them to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

"She was so disturbed that she uploaded 12 screen shots of her phone from the sender's number +917258940771," a police official said.

A police source said that the woman has been receiving such messages since the last few days. She had also discussed the same with her friends, who asked her to report the matter to the police. After her tweets, a police web cell officer immediately responded. "We replied and also guided her about how to get her complaint registered," said assistant inspector Ashwini Koli of the website cell of the Mumbai police.

Several attempts to contact the woman yielded no result.