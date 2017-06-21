Mumbai police reunites 'missing' senior citizen with family via social media



Representational picture



Mumbai police managed to reunite a 68-year-old 'missing' man with his family in Mumbai within two hours, after they posted his information on social media, a official said on Wednesday. The elderly man, Samiulla Abdulla was found moving cluelessly at the Sakinaka junction in suburban Andheri

yesterday by the cops during a regular patrol in the area. As Samiulla failed to provide his personal details, he was brought to Sakinaka police station.



Duty officer sub-inspector Sanjay Chavan further quizzed him on his details, but he was able to only give his name, the police official said. Police also made attempts to locate his address and his relatives but were unsuccessful. We then decided to take the help of social media and posted his picture on Mumbai Police Twitter handle, whatsaap and facebook, he said.



Within two hours his daughter Mahejbeen Reheman, came to the police station after being informed by a relative, who had seen Samiullah's photo an whatsaap, the official said. Mahejbeen told police that her father had gone missing om Monday night and was since then untraceable. According to her, Samiullah is suffering from old age problems and often faces difficulty with remembering things.