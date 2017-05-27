Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell to get two sniffer dogs to detect drugs



Since its formation in 1989, Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has desperately and with regular frequency, wanted sniffer dogs to detect drugs, but it is in 2017 that they will get their wish.

Highly-placed sources have told mid-day that last month, in an internal circular, the ANC invited applications for officials interested in handling Labradors and received 21 candidates. The source added that these candidates were also interviewed and four will be shortlisted soon.

According to the source, getting a team of sniffer dogs is a tough sell because there are several criteria that have to be met by a department, like ensuring that an official is always present with the dog round the clock. This, in extension, implies two shifts for the handling officers. Therefore, selecting four handlers indicates that the ANC is about to get two Labradors. Once the team selection is done, the crime branch will buy pups that are not older than 4 to 7 months. According to sources, once the team is selected, the handlers will be sent to Rajasthan for a month-long training. Following this, handlers will then train the sniffers for around six months. Officers predict that the team should be up and running by next year.

However, when mid-day contacted Shivdeep Lande, DCP, ANC, he said, "It's still very early to comment on this matter." Currently, the Mumbai police force has 22 labradors for the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, and five others - two Dobermans, three Labradors - for IPC related cases.