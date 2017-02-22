Mumbai police shuts down 'troll' Shobhaa De for trying to body shame cops

Author Shobhaa De's tweet fat-shaming Mumbai cops backfires with the city police and Twitterati slamming the columnist for her 'overweight' joke



Shobhaa De

Shobhaa De, who was just last month compared to outspoken Bollywood starlet Rakhi Sawant for her a tweet, has done it again.

The columnist, socialite and writer has a penchant for stoking controversies with her posts on the micro blogging site Twitter.

This time around it's a post that was targeting the Mumbai police. Sadly for her, she got her facts wrong and got roasted by the Mumbai police and Twitterati for it.

Also Read: Shobhaa De dubbed 'Rakhi Sawant of Twitter' for asking Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting in 2017

The bestselling author tried to crack a joke at the expense of the Mumbai police focussing on their fitness levels. She said "heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today" along with the picture of an overweight cop, punning on the word 'heavy' while alluding to the BMC Elections that were held in the metropolis on Tuesday.



Shobhaa De

She got a barrage of abuse and criticism on Twitter over her body shaming attempt, but it was Mumbai police who shut her down brilliantly. They were polite and dignified in their take down. They pointed out to her that the cop shown in the picture wasn't a Mumbai Police personnel, but one from Madhya Pradesh Police, clearly understandable from his shoulder badge.

The Mumbai Police department also said they "expect better from responsible citizens" like her.

Read Story: Twitterati want Shobhaa De to 'eat crow' for 'Sindhu Silver Princess' jibe



Police personnel deputed at Sion. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Mumbai went to the hustings on Tuesday to elect members to the country's richest civic body -- the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

She tweeted:

Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today! pic.twitter.com/sY0H3xzXl3 — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 21, 2017

Mumbai Police replied with:

We love puns too Ms De but this one is totally imisplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you. https://t.co/OcKOoHO5bX — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 21, 2017

Twitterati applauded Mumbai Police's response:

Very happy that @MumbaiPolice gave it back to Ms.De. — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) February 21, 2017

Kudos @MumbaiPolice for standing up for dignity!

Seems celebs look out for their own image but put down ors.

About time people called it out — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) February 21, 2017

.@MumbaiPolice you can forgive her for not being a responsible citizen but you should charge her for Copying others Tweet. pic.twitter.com/PjNUI1z5pA — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 21, 2017

Some others just blasted the writer:

@DeShobhaa if I zoom in the photo, I can see M.P. police written on his badge.Don't keep tweeting nonsense. N yes, it amount to body-shaming — Tark-vachaspati (@crashhgate) February 21, 2017

.@DeShobhaa if body shaming is worthy of condemnation for women, men deserve the same. Gender equality needs advocates, not your punsðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂº — IGotThisðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@jasuja) February 21, 2017

@DeShobhaa ohh poor old darling, your wits and morals are really deteriorating with age #bodyshame — Neha (@creative_hats) February 21, 2017