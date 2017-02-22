E-paper

Mumbai police shuts down 'troll' Shobhaa De for trying to body shame cops

Author Shobhaa De's tweet fat-shaming Mumbai cops backfires with the city police and Twitterati slamming the columnist for her 'overweight' joke

Shobhaa De
Shobhaa De, who was just last month compared to outspoken Bollywood starlet Rakhi Sawant for her a tweet, has done it again.

The columnist, socialite and writer has a penchant for stoking controversies with her posts on the micro blogging site Twitter.

This time around it's a post that was targeting the Mumbai police. Sadly for her, she got her facts wrong and got roasted by the Mumbai police and Twitterati for it.

Also Read: Shobhaa De dubbed 'Rakhi Sawant of Twitter' for asking Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting in 2017

The bestselling author tried to crack a joke at the expense of the Mumbai police focussing on their fitness levels. She said "heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today" along with the picture of an overweight cop, punning on the word 'heavy' while alluding to the BMC Elections that were held in the metropolis on Tuesday.

Shobhaa De
She got a barrage of abuse and criticism on Twitter over her body shaming attempt, but it was Mumbai police who shut her down brilliantly. They were polite and dignified in their take down. They pointed out to her that the cop shown in the picture wasn't a Mumbai Police personnel, but one from Madhya Pradesh Police, clearly understandable from his shoulder badge.

The Mumbai Police department also said they "expect better from responsible citizens" like her.

Read Story: Twitterati want Shobhaa De to 'eat crow' for 'Sindhu Silver Princess' jibe

Police personnel deputed at Sion. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar
Mumbai went to the hustings on Tuesday to elect members to the country's richest civic body -- the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

She tweeted:

Mumbai Police replied with:

Twitterati applauded Mumbai Police's response:

Some others just blasted the writer:

SHOBHAA DE'S OLYMPIC-SIZED GAFFES ON TWITTER

She had this to say even before PV Sindhu's semi-final match at the Games was over. 

Here's how she reacted to Sindhu's achievement of reaching the final

PV Sindhu
