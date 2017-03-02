Mumbai police shuts down special helpline for women. Here's why

Representational picture

A helpline launched after the alleged rape and murder of Esther Anuhya has been shut by the Mumbai Police. The helpline -- 9969777888 -- was launched on Women's Day in 2014. The helpline facilitated the tracking of the mobile phone after registering the number through SMS.

Since its inception, the number hasn't received a good response from women users. In nine months, only 1,266 texts were received by women, which dropped to 389. Now, seeing that its Twitter handle was getting a better response, they have shut the helpline.