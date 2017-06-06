Mumbai police to 'cater' to its men on bandobast duty

Department to soon launch a mobile canteen, which will prepare healthy meals for cops deployed on field duty, and lack access to comfortable places to eat in



The Mumbai police department is taking baby steps towards a welcome makeover. After CP Datta Padsalgikar successfully implemented strict eight-hour shifts for cops, with many officers hitting the gym or doing exercise in their free time, next up is a mobile canteen. This one will dish out healthy food, specifically for those deployed on bandobast duty.

Mobile meals

The idea came after keeping in mind that personnel deputed in locations across the city during festivals, riot-like situations or massive protests, where their round-the-clock presence is mandatory, don't have access to clean and comfortable spaces to eat.

The long canteen, fashioned out of a van used for transporting a large number of undertrials for court hearings simultaneously, will be on the move soon. Besides a kitchen, it has four tables inside to accommodate 12 personnel at a time. Policemen on field duty can sit comfortably and have healthy meals, a source said, adding that the vehicle will focus on areas where heavy police bandobast is in place.

Healthy move

A senior officer said, "During round-the-clock bandobast, policemen don't get the time to eat a proper meal. At times, they have to be available at the spot for several hours. As a result, their health suffer. Hence, this canteen. Once functional, without leaving their duty, they can get healthy meals in a comfortable space. The personnel, while on duty, also tend to drink unpurified water. The mobile canteen will have a water purifier, so that they get clean water to drink."

Sources added that the menu and availability of food items would be decided once the canteen is launched.