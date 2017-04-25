Mumbai police to verify cult leader's claim of having 'doctor's degree'

Motivational quotes have been found on Shifu Sunkriti's Facebook page, which were most likely used to mould young minds and trap them



Accused Sunil Kulkarni

Almost five days into the investigation of the charges of trafficking, cheating and obscenity against the head of Shifu Sunkriti, Sunil Kulkarni, Crime Branch officials have recovered sex clips from his phone among other evidences, which include books, medicines and pen-drives. The police have also recovered Osho quotes from the cult's Facebook page, which are believed to have been used, to influence young minds and eventually trap them.

'Sex and drug racket'

Kulkarni was arrested last week after the parents of two women in their twenties, approached the Bombay High Court and said that their daughters were ensnared by the cult group, which operated through social media. They had also mentioned that Kulkarni forced them to consume drugs and even provoked them to leave home. In their petition before the court, they claimed that Shifu Sunkriti was a 'sex and drug racket'.



Osho quotes have been found on the cult's Facebook page



Following his arrest, the Crime Branch unit IX recorded the statement of a 20-year-old youth, whose parents had alleged that Kulkarni influenced him too.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source said, "Crime Branch officers had contacted Kulkarni's family members in Delhi, but they refused to meet the sleuths, saying that they had nothing to do with him. A team of officers will soon visit Nagpur to verify Kulkarni's claim that he had a doctor's degree from a college based there."

What's the truth?

A crime branch officer said, "We are trying to reach out to the two sisters to record their statements. Initially they were not at their residence and even their cell phones were switched off, but on Monday we managed to contact them. We will soon talk to them."

"Kulkarni has been booked under various sections of IPC including 370 (trafficking of person), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 420 (cheating) and 292 (sale of obscene books)," the officer added.

He has also been charged under IT Act sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67(a) (publishing or transmitting in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit act or conduct).