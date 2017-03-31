Mumbai Police yet to solve curious case of the missing security guard

Mumbai Police on the lookout for security guard, who was pushed into the sea at Bandra Reclamation after a drunk argument with ex-colleague turned ugly on Wednesday night



A security guard points to the spot where security supervisor Sanjay Shukla of Bandra Reclamation garden was last seen. Pic/ Satej Shinde

High drama unfolded at Bandra’s Reclamation garden in the early hours today after two private security guards got into an argument, with one pushing the other into the sea, before fleeing from the site.

Despite efforts of the police and fire brigade, the security guard, who had been pushed into the sea, has still not been found. The eyewitness, who had alerted the police about the incident, has been taken in for questioning.

According to another guard, Sanjay Shukla, a security supervisor at the reclamation garden, and Rahim Shaikh, who formerly worked as a guard at the garden, got into an argument in the night. Shukla had brought a friend, Laxman Pandey, along.

"Shukla is our supervisor. Shaikh was removed from the job a few days ago. On Wednesday night, Shaikh came to meet Shukla, and picked up a fight over the job. Pandey was trying to calm both of them, when Shaikh, in a fit of rage, pushed Shukla into the sea and ran away. Pandey then ran to call for help from the nearby police chowky," said the guard.

After the police were informed, a team from Bandra Police station and Fire Brigade reached the site, but couldn’t find Shukla. Pandey claimed that he had last seen Shukla holding on to one of the rocks.

Sanjay Lad, police sub-inspector from Bandra police station, said, "Shukla must have managed to pull himself up."

The police are now questioning Pandey. "All three were drunk at the time of the incident. We are trying to trace Shukla and Shaikh," Lad added.