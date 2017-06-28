Mumbai-Pune Expressway vehicle pileup injures three



The accident spot was cordoned off post the mishap

Three people sustained injuries on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday in a vehicle pileup.

A container truck dashed into a car ahead of it and those cars dashed into two other cars ahead of them. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The Expressway control room said, "The accident took place between 3.45 pm and 4.20 pm near Palud village on the Pune lane towards Mumbai.

The brakes of a container plying heavy goods failed, due to which the driver lost control and rammed into another car. That car collided with two other cars."

No major incident

"The accident spot was cordoned off and the vehicles were taken to the side with the help of cranes. There was no major incident; the three injured were rushed to the hospital and given preliminary treatment," the control room added.

Meanwhile, authorities carrying out the repair work on the Expressway said they were halting vehicles for 5-10 minutes to clear any dangerous stone on the roads. This is routine monsoon work and no stretch has been blocked for it.

Safety work on

At present, work on the removal of some of dangerous stones in the hills near Pune, especially near the Khopoli exit lane is in progress.

After this, checking of loose stones on the Adoshi tunnel, Amrutanjan bridge and Khandala tunnel will be carried out.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and infrastructure company IRB have begun removing and checking loose bolts or stones in the ghat section between Khalapur and Khandala.