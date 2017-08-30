Mumbai rains: 10 people dead, dozens missing as heavy downpour hits city



Vehicles wade through flooded streets of Mumbai. Pic/Nimesh Dave

At least ten persons lost their lives in different rain-related incidents during Tuesday's deluge when Mumbai was virtually paralyzed, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the BMC Disaster Control, a two-year-old girl, Kalyani Gopal Jangam, was crushed under a wall which crashed during heavy rains in Jankalyan Nagar in Vikhroli East.

Her parents, Gopal Jangam and Chhaya, were injured in the incident and admitted to the Mahatma Phule Hospital.

In another incident in Vikhroli's Suryanagar, two persons were killed when a portion of a house collapsed following the torrential rains.

An 18-month-old infant, Nikhil Satyendra, and a 40-year-old man, Suresh A. Maurya, succumbed during treatment at Rajawadi Hospital in adjoining Ghatkopar suburb.

In Ghatkopar's Ambedkar Nagar, Rameshwar Tiwari, 45, was killed while his wife Manju and their minor children Krishna and Ronak were injured when a wall of their home crashed on them.

News agency ANI reports that Mumbai police found a person unconscious in a car near Gandhi Market in Sion this morning. He was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Sion police have registered Accidental Death Report in the case.

ANI also reported that a 32-year-old man drowned in Powai lake. He was rushed to Mumbai's Rajawadi Hospital but declared brought dead. ADR has been registered.

Two people drowned and three are missing in various parts of Thane due to Tuesday's flooding.

The two bodies of the two who died were recovered; search is on for the other three.

Rajina Shaikh, 32, drowned in the Kalwa Nullah and was declared dead on arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa.

Shahid Shaikh, 28, who was visiting the Mama Bhanja Dargah in Thane Hills, fell off a cliff and was found near Korum Mall.

He was declared dead on arrival at the Criticare Hospital.

A dozen people, mainly senior citizens, are reportedly missing in different parts of Mumbai though many are suspected as 'lost' or temporarily not able to communicate.

Their anxious relatives have sent social media messages with pictures seeking information on their near-and-dear ones while making police complaints.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "heavy to very heavy rains" in entire coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Similar wet conditions shall prevail in the Konkan districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg over the next 48-72 hours.

Besides Konkan, heavy rains are expected in central Maharashtra and Marathwada region, in neighbouring Goa and Gujarat's Kutchh and Saurashtra regions starting from Wednesday till Sunday, according to IMD.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI and Faisal Tandel)