Mumbai Rains: 2 dead and 3 missing in Thane



Shahid Sheikh

Two people drowned and three are missing in various parts of Thane due to Tuesday's flooding.



The two bodies of the two who died were recovered; search is on for the other three.



Rajina Shaikh, 32, drowned in the Kalwa Nullah and was declared dead on arrival at the Chatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa.



Shahid Shaikh, 28, who was visiting the Mama Bhanja Dargah in Thane Hills, fell off a cliff and was found near Korum Mall.



He was declared dead on arrival at the Criticare Hospital.



Santosh Kadam, an officer at the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation said, "Total five people were washed away. Among those missing is a three year-old girl Gauri Jaiswal. Another victim we are looking for has been identified as Manu Hatwal who drowned in the Ramnagar Nullah."

