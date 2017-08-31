Mumbai Rains: 39 differently-abled spent 20 hrs in local train



Fire officials rescue the handicapped passengers near Chunabhatti last morning

The city fire brigade rescued at least 39 handicapped people, who were stranded for over 20 hours near Chunabhatti yesterday.

According to police sources, most of these rescued passengers had boarded the train on Tuesday morning, but as train movement was halted due to the floods, they had been stranded near Chunabhatti.

"Numerous commuters were forced to remain inside the local trains as the tracks were flooded. Many commuters jumped off the train and walked to the closest junctions, but the handicapped passengers could not escape the train. We got a call requesting help in the early hours of Wednesday.

Immediately, our station house officer, Ganesh Kharatmol, rushed to the area with his team and rescued the passengers," a fire brigade officer said, adding that all the passengers were rescued by 7.30 am.

The officer said that the team assisted the rescued passengers to a safe area and the Government Railway Police offered them food and water as they had been starving for over 20 hours.