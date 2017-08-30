Mumbai rains: Alert Mumbaikars save woman from drowning



After getting oof a train at a junction between Sion and Kurla, a woman slips and falls into a gutter

As heavy rains battered Mumbai, rail services were stalled and people stranded in trains were seen getting off and walk towards dry ground.



Initially, only her umbrella could be seen, but slowly she managed to push herself up

A woman, who got off a train between Sion and Kurla, slipped and fell into a gutter. But thankfully she was rescued by alert passengers and locals.



As she starts crying for help, locals and some passengers rush to pull her out of the gutter



On hearing her cries, people pull her out in the nick of time and save her from drowning

The entire episode was captured by mid-day photographer Datta Kumbhar. Here's what transpired.

