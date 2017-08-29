Mumbai Rains: Ankle-high water in changing-room at BMC headquarters



Pic/Sneha Kharabe

And you thought the BMC did not understand what it means to be waterlogged in the city. It seems the officials do understand, but waterlogging, even in the civic headquarters, as seen here, does not seem to bother them much.

As in other places facing this problem in the city and suburbs, the issue here too is ignored. This picture shows ankle-high water in the changing-room at the BMC headquarters' security department on the ground floor on Monday evening around 5 pm. And no, this is not a rare sight. According to the security officials, this is the story every year whenever the city sees heavy rains.

"Nobody knows from where the water starts seeping in. Several complaints to the maintenance department have gone in vain," said one of the security officials. With no other option available, security personnel have started putting furniture - like tables on other tables to stand on while they change clothes.

