Mumbai rains: Autorickshaw driver dies after tree falls on him



Representational picture

In a tragic accident, a 45-year-old autorickshaw driver died after a tree fell on him at Borivali on Saturday morning/.

There was incessant heavy rainfall throughout the night in many parts of Mumbai that saw several trees collapse.

A report in The Times of India quoted BMC officials as saying that Rajaram Yadav suffered serious injuries after a tree fell on him around 8 am on Saturday on Ram Nagar Road in Borivali. The report said that the auto driver was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.