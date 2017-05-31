Mumbai rains: Bhuleshwar residents want debris cleared before monsoon hits city



With just a few days left before the monsoon arrives in the city, the debris lying in the Bhuleshwar market area has become a cause for worry for residents and the business community there. The Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) had demolished four floors of Purshottam Bhavan 10 months ago, but left behind a large pile of debris at the spot.

The residents pointed out that during the monsoon, the debris will wash onto the road. They said repeated requests to MHADA officials to clear the debris have gone unheard. Pankaj Acharya from Shubham Shoes store on the ground floor of Purshottam Bhavan, said, "We have a godown behind our store and because of the debris we are unable to access it." The secretary of Bhuleshwar Retail Dealer Association, Kanubhai Rawal, said, "We want this debris to be picked up at the earliest."

To mark their protest, the residents and business community along with local politicians visited the MHADA office in Bandra on Monday and left a few bags of debris on the desk of the executive engineer of Bhuleshwar area.

Engineer of MHADA's Mumbai Building Repair Board and who is in charge of that area, B Tripathi, said, "One shop owner was preventing us from taking the machinery inside the building to clear the debris. Now that he has agreed, we will be clearing it before the monsoon."

