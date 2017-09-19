Mumbai rains: BMC on alert as heavy showers lash the city



Representational picture

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday afternoon, but there was no report of waterlogging or disruption of transport services.

Today's forecast

Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Konkan and Goa. Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Chhattisgarh. Heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand, east Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, coastal Karnataka and Kerala. Thunderstorm at isolated places is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

According to latest weather reports, the thunderclouds which were till now over the Arabian sea have drifted over Mumbai and hence heavy thundershowers, gusty winds will continue in many parts of Mumbai for the next 2-3 hours.

Also Read: IMD issues weather warning, expect very heavy showers over the next five days

Twitterati was quick to share photos and videos of the rains...

So finally started raining with thunder in Many parts of Mumbai and Thane. ð Should get minimum of 70mm rains next few hours. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/tp3OxMLn1J — MumbaiWeather (@IndianWeather_) September 19, 2017

Time to keep an eye and a ear out for #MumbaiRains. Mumbai be ready! Umbrella, rain coat, food packets, boat sab leke nikalna.. ð ð — Siddhesh Thadeshwar (@Super_Siddy) September 19, 2017

Its thundering, lightening and raining...Beautiful view.. but please stay safe #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rdKuV6hEAf — Smita Gondkar (@SmitaGondkar) September 19, 2017

On Sunday, the weather department had forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region for the next three days. However, the metropolis did not receive any significant amount of rainfall yesterday. This morning, Mumbai woke up to an overcast condition and in the afternoon, heavy downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning started.

Several parts of the city, including South Mumbai, Borivali, Kandivili, Andheri and Bhandup, received heavy rainfall. However, no untoward incident has been reported so far from any part of the city, said an official attached with the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He said the civic administration and other agencies have geared up to tackle any eventuality arising out of the rains. Both road and train traffic, including the suburban rail network, remain unaffected by the downpour, the official added.

As per information received from the Colaba observatory, the north Konkan region of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, is expected to receive more rains. "Some places are expected to receive heavy showers. Therefore, we have alerted citizens to take precaution," he said.

On August 29, the metropolis received more than 300 mm rainfall, crippling the transport services and throwing normal life out of gear.

Tides

High tide in Mumbai is at 11:40 pm

Low tide in Mumbai is at 5:40 PM.

with inputs from agencies

You may also like - Mumbai Rains photos: Heavy showers hold city to ransom

