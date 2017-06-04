Mumbai Rains: BMC sets up pumping station in Khar to tackle water-logging from Bandra to Juhu



Water-logging at SV Road, Bandra West, in June, 2016. Pic/AtulâÂÂKamble

With the monsoon set to hit Mumbai in a week's time, the BMC is upping its rainy weather preparedness. On Saturday, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta held a review meeting and asked the Storm Water Drain (SWD) department to operate the Gazder Bandh pumping station from June 9.

The pumping station, located at Khar Danda, was expected to open last year. The BMC hopes that the pump will help tackle water-logging in the areas of Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle and Juhu this monsoon by flushing water faster.

This is the sixth pumping station to be made operational to reduce flooding in the city. The civic body managed to start five pumping stations — Love Grove at Worli, Haji Ali, Irla, Cleveland Bunder at Worli and Britannia Pumping station at Reay Road — to reduce flooding. Officials from the SWD department said that seven pumping stations were planned after the deluge of 2005 in Mumbai.

Called the BRIMSTOWAD project, the Rs 134 crore initiative was undertaken 10 years ago to make the city flood-free through major and minor nullahs, and pumping stations.

Six of these pumping stations are now ready with the last one pending at Mahul in Chembur. Work here has been stalled due to pending permissions from the Ministry of Environment, as this project site has mangroves.