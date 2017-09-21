Mumbai Rains: BMC wants cops to nail culprits who created cyclone rumours

The BMC want the police to take action against rumour-mongers behind a message circulated on Wednesday on social media that said Mumbai will be hit by a cyclone



Representational picture

Taking serious note of rumours about a 'cyclone that would hit Mumbai' on Wednesday and other issues related to the rain, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has written to the Mumbai Police, asking them to find the culprits behind them. Civic officials want them to be booked under the Disaster Management Act. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has written to Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Deven Bharti, requesting him to take action.

Also read - Mumbai rains: One dead, one missing after falling into lake near Vasai

On Wednesday, a message saying - the city will be hit by a cyclone and cloudburst - was circulated on social media. It also said the electricity might be cut off. People were instructed to charge their cellphones and inform others about the message. It also said, 'Helpline 1916 declared by BMC... Please fwd to as many as u can.'

The letter to Bharti says, "In the message it has been mentioned that it was forwarded by BMC, and the helpline number 1916 was given. Because of this message, the civic body's disaster management cell was flooded with calls to verify the claims. It has created panic among citizens."

Also read - Mumbai rains: Precautionary measures by state bodies ensure city remains unaffected

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (General Administration) Sudhir Naik said, "There was no such warning issued by BMC regarding a cyclone and cloudburst. All these were false messages. According to the IMD there will be only intermittent rains in next 24 hours."

The timely prediction and better coordination among authorities led to smooth traffic and no major problem yesterday. On Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department had issued a warning about heavy rainfall in next three days and requested people to remain at home and only step out if there was very important work. The BMC also told their staff to be prepared.

As information was out well before the expected rains this time citizens also chose to remain at home. This led to fewer vehicles on the roads. On August 29 train services were disrupted for more than 19 hours but this time they were delayed by 15-20 minutes and very few trains were cancelled.

Also read - Mumbai rains update: Public transport slow but steady despite downpour

Civic officials have also themselves claimed that they were better prepared this time compared to August 29.

Police speak

Joint Commissioner of police (Law & Order) Deven Bharti said, "When we find anyone spreading rumours and enough evidence is collected against the person then we prosecute him under relevant Indian Penal Code sections. We take strictest action against those spreading rumours."

Inputs by Vijay Kumar Yadav

Also view - Photos: Mumbai refuses to sink again in round two of flooding



