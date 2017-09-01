Mumbai rains: Bodies of two missing girls found near Kalwa creek



Ashok Jaiswal shows a picture of Gauri. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Forty-eight hours after a 14-year-old girl and 27-year-old women were swept away by floodwater, their bodies were recovered from near the Kalwa creek on Thursday. The regional disaster management cell and Thane municipal corporation officials, who were there at the spot, handed over the bodies to Kalwa police, who then took them to the Chattrapati Shivaji Hospital.

Gauri Ashok Jaiswal, 14, was swept into a nullah, while she was standing outside her house at Sambhaji Nagar in Thane west, along with her eight-year-old brother. Her father Ashok Jaiswal said that he searched for her near Korum Mall and Rabodi for the past two days, but could not find her.

Gauri’s uncle Vinod Jaiswal said that they waited at the Kalwa creek for a long time in the hope of finding her. “Around 6 pm on Thursday, we received a call from the authorities, who informed us that a body had been found. After we identified it, the cops took it to the Kalwa hospital. It will be handed over to us on Friday morning.”

Another woman Deepali Vishal Bansode, was swept away by rain water near her office at Korum Mall area. Her body was found in a decomposed state.

