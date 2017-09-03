Mumbai Rains: Body swept away in flood, found after four days



The spot where the incident occurred

Pratik Ghatal (21), who was swept away in Tuesday's flood while crossing a nullah at Rawalpada, Dahisar East, was found dead on Saturday. Incidentally, Ghatal's friend, who had also fallen into the same nullah, had a miraculous escape.

According to the police, Ghatal's decmposed body was found at Ghartanpada, near Western Urban Road , Dahisar East, inside a drain on Saturday. The locals spotted it and informed the police, who with the help of fire brigade personnel, fished out the body. It was later sent for an autopsy to Bhagwati Hospital.



Pratik Ghatal

The incident took place at 5.30 pm on August 29, when Ghatal and his friend, Gaurav Ugale, both members of a dhol-tasha troupe, were crossing the drain at Rawalpada to get their equipment. Ugale had held Ghatal's hand for support, when the narrow wooden plank they were standing on collapsed and both fell into the nullah. While Ugale

was saved by a few rescue workers and rushed to the hospital, Ghatal couldn't make it.