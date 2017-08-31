Mumbai Rains: Central Railway services resume with some issues

Central Railway services were affected through the day on the second consecutive day on Wednesday following the heavy rains, after seven 12-car trains were marooned and stranded at various locations on the main and Harbour lines, not only blocking rail lines, but incurring losses.

"We tried to start services at 7:30am, and they were fine till Kurla. But beyond Kurla towards CST, there were problems as trains got stranded due to waterlogging. About three trains were marooned on the Harbour line and four on the main line. This made it difficult for us to begin train operations," chief public relations officer Sunil Udasi said. The main line services resumed around 3:30 pm as the stranded trains were moved to yards. The Harbour line between CST and Panvel was opened by 5:48pm.

The Western Railway said that their services resumed early in the morning and that they were running consistently. "There were no untoward incidents, but services were delayed for some time. However they were smooth for the larger part of the day," WR chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said.