Mumbai Rains: Central Railway services take a beating in downpour

Rain paralysed train services across the Central line, with many trains getting delayed by 20 mins



Heavy rain delayed train services between Kalyan, Dombivli and Thane. Pic/ Satej Shinde

Incessant rain through the night and into the morning brought the Central line to a standstill. Waterlogging along the tracks ensured that most trains were running slow and led to countless irate commuters during the peak hours.

According to sources in the Central Railway (CR), the situation was particularly worse between Sion and Kurla, where maximum water logging was registered. "The belt between Sion and Kurla is like a basin, where water from the surrounding areas accumulate. So, every time it pours, it gets difficult for us to ply the trains. Also, there was a point failure at Kurla station this morning, which delayed the trains further," the source said.

The source added that unchecked disposal of garbage around the rail tracks adds to the water-logging woes. "We regularly clean the culverts -- the gutters that run perpendicular to the tracks -- but slum dwellers regularly pollute the drains."

Speaking to mid-day, a CR official said, "The trains were slow due to water logging, but the services were not halted. The motormen have been advised to operate trains depending on the level of water logging."

Heavy rain also delayed train services between Kalyan, Dombivli and Thane. "The trains were late by almost 20-25 minutes. They made the required announcements, but that didn’t help as commuters were running late," said Dombivli resident and activist Lata Arcade. A trespassing incident at Mulund led to further delays along the Central line.

On the Western line, a point failure between Bandra and Mahim stations held back train services for over 10 minutes.