Mumbai rains: Citizens step out during the floods to feed strays



Omkar Rane and his friends fed hundreds of dogs

As hundreds of people struggled to get out of the rain, a group of four animal lovers braved the floods with dogged determination, looking for cold, hungry strays who needed their help. Led by Omkar Rane, who had procured an animal ambulance, the group drove for over six hours through the night and fed as many as 750 stray dogs between Borivli and Veera Desai Road in Andheri.



Quiien Banerjee ventured out at 2 am to feed strays

“We often forget to take care of animals wherever any natural disaster hits. These dogs didn’t have anywhere to go and they were hungry. The dogs were very scared of the rain,” said Omkar.

Quiien Banerjee, ventured out alone in an auto rickshaw at 2 am to feed 45 strays at Veera Desai Road. “I cooked chicken and poha and packed it in 40 dabbas for the dogs. I couldn’t stand the feeling that the strays would have to stay hungry all night in this rain. So, I had to go to feed them, irrespective of the situation,” she said.

750

Number of stray dogs fed

06

No. of hours the volunteers were out at night