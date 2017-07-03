Representational picture

The heavy rain over the weekend has resulted in increase in water levels in the catchment areas supplying drinking water to Mumbai.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the lakes supplying water to the city have 5.37 lakh million litres, almost 40% of the supply Mumbai needs for a year. The amount is almost 4 lakh million litres more than during the same period last year. The total quantity of water, as of July 2, is the highest in the past four years.

Mumbai needs a total of 14.36 lakh million litres by the end of September to avoid water cuts.

An official from the BMC said the city has received average rainfall in the month of June, easing water woes. He said that stock in seven reservoirs which supplies water to the city has touched their highest level this time as compared to the last three years. "It means that catchment areas have received decent rainfall over the last few days," he said adding that the water stock in lakes were 4.5 lakh million litre on June 30 this year, while it was 1.09 lakh million litre in 2016 and 3.5 lakh ml in 2015 respectively.

Meanwhile, few Mumbaikars enjoyed the weekend rain and took to social media to express their joy. While some of them posted pictures of greenery around them, some went ahead with pics of morning cup of hot tea and coffee in the lovely weather.