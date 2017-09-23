Mumbai rains: City drowns, but lakes still 99% full

Nevertheless, BMC has announced the city will have zero water cuts till July 2018

Tansa lake received 3,279 mm of rainfall this year as against 2,501 mm in 2016

With the rain lashing the city in the last few weeks, one would expect that the lakes that supply water to Mumbai would be overflowing. Yet, the civic body has said that they are only 99 per cent full, with Mumbai's Tulsi and Vihar lakes having received less rainfall than last year's average.

The five lakes that have received over 95 per cent rain are located in Palghar and Thane regions. This, however, means the city will have zero water cuts right up to July 31 next year, with the civic body announcing this a full 10 days before its deadline of October 1.

Ashok Tawadia, chief Hydraulic Engineer, BMC, said, "There will be no water cut till the next monsoon since the lake levels have almost reached full capacity."

This year, the civic body saw four lakes – Tulsi, Vihar, Modak Sagar and Tansa -- begin to fill up from August. While Bhatsa andUpper Vaitarnawhich are owned by the state government, are usually not allowed to overflow, the BMC also decided not to allow Middle Vaitarna to overflow this year as it could be dangerous to the surrounding areas. However, the full storage capacity of all seven lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres and the civic body currently has a stock of 14.35 lakh million litres.

While Modak Sagar received 2,735 mm rainfall last monsoon, this year it was 3,207 mm. Tansa received 3,279 mm of rainfall this year as against 2,501 mm last year. The Upper and Middle Vaitarna have received 3,440 mm and 3,055 mm respectively as opposed to 2,498 mm and 2,571 mm during last year's monsoon.

The largest lake that alone stocks over 45% of Mumbai's water supply, Bhatsa, has received 3,149 mm, which is about 700 mm more than last year. Last year,

Bhatsa had recorded a rainfall of 2,423 mm.