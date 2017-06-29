Mumbai Rains: City records 91 mm in 21 hours, more heavy showers expected

Representational Image

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai yesterday and brought the city to a grinding halt. According to a report in Skymet weather, the Santa Cruz observatory recorded a whopping 91 mm of rainfall in the last 21 hours from 8:30 am on Wednesday

With trains delayed, roads blocked and several places like Gandhi Market and Tilak Bridge in Dadar reporting severe water-logging, it was a day when most people reached their places of work late and there was a sense of worry across the city. But that didn’t stop some from flocking to Marine drive to enjoy the pleasant weather and high tide that lashed the walkway.

The intensity of the rains yesterday was evident with the amount of rainfall recorded across the city and suburbs. The Santacruz Observatory recorded 56mm of rains in the span of nine hours, while the Colaba Observatory recorded 13mm of rain during the same period of time.



If you thought that the worst was over, think again. As per a report on Skymetweather, scattered spells of rain and thundershowers are likely to continue.

What you can expect today

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, you can expect intermittent rains or thundershowers with heavy rainfall in isolated places. Strong, gusty winds are also to be expected.

Skymetweather reports strong winds and high levels of humidity with a high chance of rains