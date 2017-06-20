Mumbai Rains: City to get decent monsoon from June 26, say weather experts



Representational picture

Mumbai has recorded only light rainfall since the last 2-3 days. According to weather sources, the intensity of the off-shore trough currently extending from South Konkan till Kerala, which is responsible for bringing in monsoon winds to the city, has reduced.

This has resulted in lighter rain showers being recorded in Mumbai. Only 2.8 mm of rain occurred from 8:30 am Sunday in a span of 24 hours.

Weather officials say there is a possibility of increased intensity of rains in Mumbai from June 21, but as of now the city will only witness moderate showers. They hope proper monsoon will likely reappear by June 26.

Mumbai usually sees good rainfall in June, with over 150 mm rain recorded in a single day at one point. As compared to it's uusal 523.1 mm rainfall, Mumbai has only managed to have 198.2 mm thus far.

Meanwhile, nearby coastal areas like Vengurla and Ratnagiri have recorded heavy rain showers.