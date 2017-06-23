Mumbai Rains: City will see intense rainfall by June 27, say weather experts



Representational picture. AFP Photo

Mumbai rains will soon pick up, say weather experts, after off-shore trough, which was running along Karnataka and Kerala has now extended along South Gujarat and Kerala and West Coast. This comes as good news for Mumbai, with the city expected to see good rainfall by June 27.

23 mm and 20 mm rain was recorded by the Santa Cruz and Colaba Observatories respectively. This has resulted in a drop in temparatures leading to favourable weather conditions.

Mumbai usually experiences 3-digit rainfall annually in June, with around 200 mm rain being recorded in the city. Weather officials further state the possibility of a cyclonic circulation forming over South Gujarat and adjoining North Arabian Sea in a next two days.

If this is the case then Mumbai stands a chance of witnessing heavy rainfall by June 27 as mentioned earlier.

Currently, 233.6 mm rainfall has been recorded in Mumbai as opposed to the monthly 58 mm.