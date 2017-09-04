Mumbai rains: Cop dies of infection, family alleges doctors did nothing to save him



Constable Goraksh Narsale

Tuesday's deluge coupled with alleged medical negligence seems to have claimed a 25-year-old constable attached with the Local Arms (LA) division II (Tardeo) of the Mumbai Police.

Constable Goraksh Narsale, who was on day duty on August 29, when the entire city witnessed massive flooding, succumbed to a suspected viral infection at JJ Hospital last afternoon, a few minutes after being shifted there from the police hospital in Nagpada.

Goraksh was said to have come down with fever and chills on the night of August 31 and was admitted to the police hospital on September 1.

His father Dattatray has alleged that his son barely received any treatment or care at the police hospital, where no doctor bothered to check on him. "Red rashes had erupted on his entire body, and gradually, the fever had reached his brain. Yet, no one seemed to worry or provide the necessary treatment to him. It was only when we vehemently demanded that they shift him to JJ did they follow suit. But even for that, they made us wait for an hour," he said.

"Ultimately, it was this delay that killed him. Had they given him proper care or at least moved him to JJ Hospital faster, it would have been a different story."

Goraksh joined the force on September 1, 2014. He was posted at a private bank for security.

A police source said, "DCP LA II Manoj Patil visited the police hospital and took information about the incident. He also had a meeting with JJ Hospital doctors. Commissioner of Police D D Padsalgikar has ordered an inquiry into the constable's death, and asked for the report within 48 hours."

