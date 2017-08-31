Mumbai Rains: Cop saves drunk couple from drowning at Khar



Shivkumar Baswant Narayankar

A contsable displayed rare courage, when he rescued a drunk couple, who kept losing their balance, while trying to walk through a three-feet-deep water-logged stretch in Khar East.

Shivkumar Baswant Narayankar, head constable with Nirmal Nagar police station, said that he was on bandobast duty on JP Road, when the incident took place. "A passer-by informed me that a couple, who appeared drunk, were struggling to walk through a flooded stretch," said Narayankar.

The cop immediately rushed to the spot, which was a few meters away. On noticing the couple, he stretched his lathi out and asked them to hold it from one end, while he pulled it from the other. He got another cop to provide additional support.

It took around 15 minutes to get the couple to a safer spot. "The couple was brought to the police station and later allowed to go home," said Senior Police Inspector Subhash Jadhav, Nirmal Nagar police.