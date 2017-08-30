Mumbai Rains: Expect water-logging, rain for four days

The India Meterological Department (IMD) says heavy rainfall to continue; several flights cancelled and diverted. Officials said high tide at 4 pm made the situation worse



Representational picture. Courtesy/Datta Kumbhar

The high tide is what added to your misery, according to the BMC. Officials yesterday said a high tide of 3.32 metres at 4 pm made the situation worse, slowing down the receding of water.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sudhir Naik said, “All six pumping stations and two sewage pumping stations were functional from 10 am. We also deployed about 300 de-watering pumps at various spots. But despite all our efforts, the water didn’t recede due to the high tide and the continuous rains.”

Officials said from morning to 7 pm, many areas had got an average of 180 mm rainfall. While Worli received the highest at 303 mm, at least17 locations received between 200 mm and 300 mm.

Declaring a public holiday today, CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “In the wake of warnings issued by #IMD people in Mumbai and areas around #Mumbai are advised to stay back home unless there is an emergency.

